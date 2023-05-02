Edmunda "Monique" Harding 1941 - 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Edmunda “Monique” Harding on February 1, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon.



Monique was born in 1941 in Poland and raised in the farming village of Apremont-la-Forêt, France. From a young age, she embraced a life of hard work and caregiving, helping with the family farm, looking after her three younger sisters, and later working for the post office. However, her path changed forever when she met George "Tom" Harding, an American Airman stationed at a nearby Air Force base. Their love story began at a local dance and, within a year, they married, celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary last year.



As a devoted military wife for over 25 years, Monique embraced a life of change, living in more than 14 locations, including Germany, Okinawa, Hawaii, Guam, and across the Continental United States. Throughout Tom’s remote assignments, she navigated the challenges of raising their two daughters with unwavering strength, resilience, and grace. In 1990, they settled in McMinnville, Oregon, following Tom’s retirement from the Air Force.



Monique was known for her gentle spirit, kindness, and selflessness. She instinctively recognized the needs of others, always putting them before herself. Her nurturing nature created lasting traditions that continue to live on in her family. With her gentle smile and comforting presence, she had a special way of connecting with children and bringing light to those around her.



She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Tom Harding; daughters, Kristine Raabe and Karen Williams; grandchildren, Devin Williams, Sam Raabe, Sophia Raabe, and Ian Williams; and great-grandson, Dean Williams. She is also survived by her family in France: her sisters, Annie Laviolette, Madeleine “Mado” Legendre, and Marie Niksic; nieces, Vanessa and Johanna Legendre; and grandniece, Luna Turlan Legendre.



Monique’s life will be honored and celebrated in a private gathering of family and close friends. She will be deeply missed but forever cherished in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.