Dayton City Council meets Monday

Dayton City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, in the City Hall Annex, 408 Ferry St.

Council members will consider a donation request for construction of Dayton Baptist Church’s food pantry; park rules during Dayton Friday Night events; and a community survey about development. They also will consider appointing a member of the city planning commission.

For more information, call 503-864-2221.