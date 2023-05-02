David B. Courson 1960 - 2023

David B. Courson (January 25, 1960 - February 3, 2023) of Sheridan, Oregon, passed away last year while vacationing with his wife, DeAnne (nee Sullivan), in California. The couple was spending two weeks celebrating his 63rd birthday with his daughter, Lindsey, her husband, Mark Fortwengler, and grandson, Liam Nagel.

David, born in Ohio, was raised in East Anglia, UK, from the age of 1 1/2. He often shared childhood tales from Bungay, the village of his youth. At 19, David joined the U.S. Air Force (1979 - 1995), culminating his military career at the rank of staff sergeant. He proudly served in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, where his knowledge of multiple aircraft was recognized by being named End of the Runway Supervisor. He was also awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal. When asked about his time in the USAF and other places life took him, David would reply "I've been to 176 countries, 49 states, two territories and a district, most courtesy of Uncle Sam."

David worked in several fields, but his stint in "The Bureau" was memorable. He joined the Bureau of Federal Prisons from 1998 to 2004, when he lived in Florida. Highlights from his time in the bureau included breaking up fights, being shanked, and getting to know a mobster.

After 20+ years of combined federal service, he retired early due to medical issues. The last few years of David's full and colorful life were spent reuniting with family, returning to England, and completing life circles. In that spirit, his 63rd year was an extension of this journey, though sadly left incomplete. After decades of little to no contact with his surviving family, in 2022 David reconnected with his mum, Elaine (Brian Dale), sister, Carol (Ian Dale and family), brothers, Rob Courson (Linda and family), Steve Faber (Linda and family), and Nick Faber (Tasha and family).

David is also survived by adopted sons, John Degen and Casey Courson. In 2023, after his passing, David's daughter Lindsey and her family were able to spend time with his sister, Carol, and brothers, Steve and Nick. David's ashes were spread at Erik Courson's (died 1983) gravesite in California. Erik, David's first born, passed at four months; Alfred Courson's (died 1961) gravesite in Ohio, David's father; Ocala, Florida; and Rhode Island, his 50th state.

At his request, his remaining ashes will be combined with those of his widow DeAnne's upon her death and placed in the Pacific Ocean, at Roads End, Lincoln City, Oregon, where he proposed to her.