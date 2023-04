Dave & Linda Rodimel 50th Anniversary

Dave and Linda Rodimel are celebrating their Golden Wedding anniversary! They were married April 28, 1973, in Mexico, Pennsylvania. They moved to McMinnville in 1984 and raised their daughters here. They are enjoying their retirement and watching their six grandchildren grow up.



Happy 50th Anniversary, Mom and Dad/Mimi and Popi!

All our love~ Kelly, John, Katelin, Andrew, Allison, Emily, Meghan, Dan, Linleigh and Kenna