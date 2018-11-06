Danny John Davis - 1961 - 2018

Danny John Davis, age 57, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2018. He was a kindhearted soul who left a smile with everybody he knew. Danny was born February 23, 1961, to Mary Davis in Portland. Danny worked as a maintenance engineer for the city of Portland, as well as the Portland School District. He later enjoyed calling Bingo for Spirit Mountain Casino. Danny had many hobbies he enjoyed; of course, he didn't just call Bingo: he also loved to play it. He loved to shop, often finding gifts for those he loved. He loved finding and collecting rocks from places he'd traveled as well as locally. Danny was always involved in serving his community. He was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge; he was a past Exalted Ruler and held a chair at the Milwaukee, McMinnville and Sherwood chapters. We welcome one and all to join us to remember and celebrate the life of this man who touched the lives of so many. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, November 18, at the Sherwood Elks Lodge, located at 22770 Southwest Elwert Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140.