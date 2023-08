Cursive class offered at library

McMinnville Public Library will offer a class in cursive writing on Friday, Aug. 11.

Amy Brewer will teach the class from 10 to 11 a.m. in the library’s Carnegie Room. She said students will learn to write all 26 lower-case letters during the hour, along with how to write their signature.

For more information, send email to Children’s Librarian Samantha Geary, at samantha.geary128@gmail.com or at 503-435-5552.