Charles Keightley 1942 - 2025

Charles “Chuck” Keightley, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2025, at the age of 82. Born July 18, 1942, Chuck was the 13th of 15 children born to Edith and Charlie Keightley. He was the only child born in Oregon, though much of his young life was spent in Missouri. During his childhood, Chuck’s family often traveled to Oregon as migrant agricultural workers, a life that shaped his strong work ethic and sense of family.

It was at Hopewell Seventh-day Adventist Church during their teenage years that Chuck met the love of his life, Carol Stephens. In 1964, they were married in Hopewell, Oregon, and together they built a life full of love, faith, and devotion to their family.

Chuck worked various construction jobs for several companies before going on to run his own General Construction business, with Carol serving as his treasurer. Their partnership was both personal and professional, and together, they built a successful business that allowed them to support their family.

Chuck had a wide range of hobbies that brought him joy. He loved bird watching, playing guitar, singing, listening to music, Trail Blazers games, but his favorite was metal detecting.

Chuck was active in his church and spent decades teaching in the Junior room, guiding preteens as they learned about faith and life.

A devoted father and grandfather, Chuck’s life was defined by his deep love for his faith and family.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Joyce (Gary) Kanakis, and Janet (Tim) Beaver; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn and Linda; and brothers, Melvin and Stanley.

A memorial service to celebrate Chuck’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 6, 2025, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to ADRA – Adventist Development and Relief Agency. Donations can be made online at give.ADRA.org.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.