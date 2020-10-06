Carol Laurene Herring 1945 - 2020

Carol Laurene Herring passed away peacefully October 6, 2020, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born to Elmer and Edna Stratton on January 3, 1945, in Vallejo, California. Carol was the oldest of two siblings: Linda Tidwell, who preceded her in death, and a younger brother, Steven Stratton, who resides in Salem, Oregon.

Carol and Ronald Herring were married for 18 years and they raised three children: Robert Herring of Portland, Scott Herring of McMinnville, and Kristie Millsap of Las Vegas. She and Walt Myers were together from 1982 until 2014.

Early in her career, Carol enjoyed being a server at the Elks Lodge. Later, she and Ron owned and operated Modern Upholstery. She moved to Florence, Oregon, for a few years, where she thoroughly enjoyed selling real estate and living near the beach. She was a seamstress for most of her life, finishing her career in McMinnville with Imperial Fabrics.

Carol will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will always remember her beauty, patience, love for others, willingness to help, and always there to listen. May she rest in peace with the Lord.

At Carol's request, no services were held. In remembrance of Carol, the family requests donations to your favorite charity or plant a tree in her honor.