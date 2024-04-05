Carlton police keep watch for distracted drivers

Last fall the department received a distracted driving enforcement grant from Oregon Impact and Oregon Department of Transportation. This grant provides funding for high visibility enforcement which will consist of extra time on the streets enforcing distracted driving laws; the project is meant to deter people from driving while using mobile electronic devices such as phones or tablets, according to Sgt. Jake Blair.

The department will deploy officers throughout the month of April for the sole purpose of enforcement of distracted driving laws, according to Blair. He said the department urges drivers to keep themselves and others safe by staying focused on the road and waiting to make phone calls or send/read text messages until safely parked.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2022, distracted driving was a contributing factor in 3,308 traffic fatalities. Sending or reading a text takes a driver’s eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with eyes closed. A motor vehicle operator cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has their full attention, according to Blair.

Any non-driving activity you engage in is a potential distraction and increases your risk of crashing. For more information about the importance of obeying distracted driving laws, citizens can visit nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/distracted-driving.