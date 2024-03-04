March 4, 2024 Tweet

Arrests & Citations: March 4, 2024

YAMHILL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Brian Cody Divine, 35, Lafayette, Feb. 29, hindering prosecution, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance/schedule II, first-degree failure to appear, second-degree failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $250,000 bail.

Jeffery Scott Voelker, 42, Salem, Feb. 29, criminal driving while suspended or revoked; booked and released.

Juan Granados Espinoza, 34, McMinnville, Feb. 29, third-degree assault; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Christopher Anthony Brewster, 29, Dundee, Feb. 29, third-degree assault; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Austin Travis Blake, 25, Portland, March 1, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged.

Madison Jeanne Ross, 21, Keizer, March 1, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked and released.

Shekinah Marie Stephanie Leann Rogers, 27, Sheridan, March 1, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged; booked and released.

Danny Joe Pedersen, 42, Sherwood, March 1, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Thomas Glenn Anderson, 35, Carlton, March 1, criminal driving while suspended or revoked/two counts, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Trevor Lee Walden, 31, Sheridan, March 1, post-prison supervision sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Kursten Marie Coon, 42, McMinnville, March 2, felony driving under the influence of in

oxicants, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, reckless driving, Polk County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Christopher Allen Lynch, 41, Sheridan, March 2, fugitive from other state/Nebraska; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Charlene Sueann Audel Montoya, 32, McMinnville, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person; booked and released.

MCMINNVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jennifer Lea Cruz, 58, McMinnville, Feb. 29, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, third-degree theft, theft of lost/mislaid property; booked and released.

Dana Salas Cruz, 55, McMinnville, Feb. 29, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, third-degree theft, theft of lost/mislaid property; booked and released.

Victor Manuel Arceo, 47, McMinnville, Feb. 29, parole violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Robert Wiley Hobart, 36, McMinnville, March 2, Crook County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $250,000 bail.

Joseph Martin-Victor Walker, 28, McMinnville, March 1, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Michael Loren Hulse, 55, McMinnville, March 2, post-prison supervision sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Austin Parker Stepp, 28, Lafayette, March 2, Douglas County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Christine Helen Roberts, 61, McMinnville, March 3, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Chance Jacob Blair, 28, McMinnville, March 3, third-degree robbery; booked and released.

Josephina Marie Haros, 39, McMinnville, March 3, driving under the influence of intoxicants, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, third-degree assault, parole violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

OREGON STATE POLICE

Jesus Buenrostro Ordaz, 31, McMinnville, Feb. 29, parole violation, failure to report as sex offender; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

YAMHILL COUNTY CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Ubaldo Misael Gomez Mayoral, 37, McMinnville, Feb. 29, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.