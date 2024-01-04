Amity City Council meets tonight

The Amity City Council will likely approve grant funding and will appoint council and committee members when it meets at 7 p.m. tonight at city hall.

The city was awarded $2 million as a Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund grant to replace main waterlines along Goucher Street and to the city’s reservoirs. This grant agreement was set to end on June 30, 2024. The city submitted a request to the Division of Administrative Services to extend the agreement to Dec. 31, 2024 to allow more flexibility in the construction of those projects. That request was granted, and now the amendment to the agreement must be approved by the council. It is expected to be voted on tonight.

There will be an election of the council president and re-appointments to the Planning and Historic committees. A budget officer will be appointed, a budget calendar will be approved and a goal setting session will be discussed.

For information, call the city at 503-435-3711