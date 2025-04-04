Adaptive egg hunt April 12

Children with disabilities and their families can attend an adaptive egg hunt, with numerous ways to search for eggs, Saturday, April 12, at Willamette Elementary School in McMinnville. The free event will start at 10 a.m.

The Grove Church and local educators with experience with developmental disabilities will host the event. They’ve been doing so for almost a decade.

The adaptive egg hunt will offer hunts for children with various disabilities and sensory needs. For example, it will include eggs that light up or beep, or search areas that are elevated so children in wheelchairs can reach them easily.

In addition, the event will include face painting, cookie and egg decorating, glitter tattoos, a photo booth, a bounce house and other activities. Lunch will be provided.

Several other traditional Easter egg hunts are planned Saturday, April 19, in cities around Yamhill County.

The school is located at 1600 S.W. Fellows St. For more information, go to the church website, at www.thegrovemac.com.