Weather event damages McMinnville industrial building

[Updated 8 p.m.]

The National Weather Service's preliminary report states: "Swirling winds moved over a business and produced damage to a sky light on the business rooftop and a ventilation system on the rooftop. Radar imagery and fire web cameras overlooking McMinnville indicate no notable showers were over the town at the time."

Portland TV news stations reported the weather event that occurred was what is commonly known as a dust devil.

According to the NWS website, dust devils "are generally smaller and less intense than a tornado. Typical diameters of dust devils range from 10 to 300 feet, with an average height of approximately 500 to 1000 feet."

A small weather event described by at least one witness as a possible tornado hit the plant building of Parker Meggitt on N.E. Lafayette Ave., at about 1 pm. Tuesday.

No one was injured, and company officials are assessing the extent damage, which appears to be on the roof of the structure, according to spokesman John Centano. Operations were shut down for the day.

A representative with the Portland office of the National Weather Service said they have received calls about a possible tornado in McMinnville, and are investigating the reports. The office said it should have a conclusion about what occurred later this evening.

Centano said the company is formulating a recovery plan to get back into operation as soon as possible; operations may return to normal by Wednesday, he said.

McMinnville Fire District responded and was on scene for about 30 minutes.

One witness said it sounded like something heavy hit the roof.

