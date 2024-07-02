By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Proposal for hotel in Carlton withdrawn

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

yamhillbilly2

Thank you, thank you!

Otis

Maybe this wasn't the right fit, but Carlton still needs lodging.

Bouncer

CARLTON HOTEL PROPOSAL WITHDRAWN PROVES PRAYERS HELP.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable