Plane pull benefits Special Olympics

Teams will move airplanes using nothing but people power during the annual Pull for a Purpose to benefit Special Olympics.

Embold Credit Union is sponsoring the fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum. Registration will start at 9 a.m., with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. and the pulling at 10:15.

Teams of six to 10 people will try to move a 40,000-pound plane, the NASA Gulfstream II Shuttle Simulator. The team with the fastest time will win.

Teams are asked to raise money to enter, with a goal of at least $100 pledged per person. Proceeds go to Special Olympics, an athletic program for special-needs people.

For more information, visit soor.org/planepull.