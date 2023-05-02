Mark Evan Littlejohn 1968 - 2024
Mark Evan Littlejohn's life celebration will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday, October 7, at Overflow Church, 1400 N.E. 48th Avenue, Hillsboro, 97124, followed by a 5 p.m. gathering at Coyote’s Bar & Grill (family friendly) at 5301 W. Baseline Road, Hillsboro, 97123.
http://www.springerandson.com/on-line-obituary/mark-evan-littlejohn/
Donations can be made in honor of Coach Littlejohn for Spartan Youth Baseball program: https://www.spartanyouthbaseball.org/home
Comments