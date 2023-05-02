LeRoy A. Rockhill 1937 - 2023

Born in 1937 to Richard R. and Eleanor A. (Massey) Rockhill in McMinnville, Oregon, "Roy" grew up with his brother, Gerry, on their 240-acre orchard and row-crop farm on Grand Island.

He graduated in 1954 from Dayton High School, lettering four years in wrestling and football and was senior year student body president. At Oregon State University, he was house business manager of Heckert Lodge, a men’s co-op residence, and sang in the Choralaires; then left to manage the family farm while his father recuperated from an accident. He then returned to graduate in 1959 with a B.S. in Horticulture, having gained many lifelong friends.

Roy traveled throughout Europe singing in Bruce Kelly's New Oregon Singers, and served in the Air Force Reserve. At Lake Grove Presbyterian Church, he sang duets with his wife, Judy. He managed Lake Oswego Bethlehem Church's entire lodge and grounds and served in the Shepherds' Ministry.

Knowing his true interest, he volunteered his Master Gardener expertise for various events and started his own personalized gardening business in West Linn. He was known throughout as a recognized citizen and community icon. He retired to enjoy nature with Camassia Nature Preserve by his house, with deer and many other animals finding solace on his property. He was a devoted, loved and respected father by his three children, Brett, AnnaRebecca, and Jarl; and Brett's young daughter, Kaesa.

Roy was a kind, ethical, honest and generous person with a gift of friendship and the love and devotion of “His Mary."

Roy's memorial service is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 21, at Hopewell Community Church, 21600 S.E. Church Rd., Dayton, OR 97114. www.hopewellcc.com (503-868-7381)

