The 12 ounce mug is the perfect size for the morning jolt of coffee or the calming bedtime cup of tea. Normally $16, this half-priced deal is a steal! Customize yours today!

Paint a Mug- Half Price

$8.00 In Stock

Paint a 12 ounce mug! $8.00 (Reg $16) The 12 ounce mug is the perfect size for the morning jolt of coffee or the calming bedtime cup of tea. Normally $16, this half-priced deal is a steal! Customize yours today! Certificate must be used in full. One certificate per visit. Certificate not valid with other offers or promotions. The News-Register is not responsible for closed establishments, ...