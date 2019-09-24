Young Cats Club begins Saturday

United Capital, the event’s signature sponsor, is partnering with Linfield College Athletics to host an interactive community series that includes skill games and post-event autograph sessions.

It’s a unique opportunity for kids to experience in person what it’s like to attend a Linfield athletic event and interact with college student-athletes.

A total of 15 Young Cats Club events are planned covering every collegiate sport Linfield offers.

The first Young Cats Club event is Saturday, Sept. 28, at Michelbook Country Club. Participants should arrive by 10 a.m.

After each contest, Young Cats Club attendees can meet and gather autographs from Wildcat student-athletes.

Admission to all designated Young Cats Club events is free. Every YCC participant will receive a free T-shirt and special autograph book.

Kids who attend a minimum of eight designated Young Cats Club events and collect at least one student-athletes autograph from any eight sports are eligible to enter an end-of-year drawing for a valuable prize.

For more information, email sportsinfo@linfield.edu .

YOUNG CATS CLUB SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept. 28 Men’s & Women’s Golf at Michelbook Country Club

Sunday, Oct. 6 Women’s Soccer hosts Whitworth

Saturday, Oct. 19 Men’s Soccer hosts Puget Sound

Saturday, Nov. 2 Football hosts Lewis & Clark

Friday, Oct. 25 Volleyball hosts Lewis & Clark

Saturday, Jan. 4 Women’s Basketball hosts George Fox

Saturday, Jan. 18 Men’s Basketball hosts Willamette

Saturday, Jan. 25 Swimming hosts George Fox

Saturday, Feb. 10 Cheer & Stunt Clinic and Game

Saturday, Feb. 29 Men’s Tennis hosts Otterbein

Saturday, March 7 Women’s Lacrosse hosts Whitworth

Saturday, March 14 Baseball hosts George Fox

Saturday, April 4 Track and Field hosts Jenn Boyman Memorial

Saturday, April 11 Women’s Tennis hosts Lewis & Clark

Saturday, April 18 Softball hosts George Fox