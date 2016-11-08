November 8, 2016 Tweet

Polk Sheriff Garton defeats Yamhill sergeant

DALLAS — Mark Garton, appointed interim Polk County sheriff in October 2015, following the retirement of Bob Wolfe, swept to an easy victory over Yamhill County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Whitlow in final unofficial results.

The former sergeant, who has worked for the agency for 19 years, built a lead of 22,125 to 8,903, or 71.31 percent to 28.69.

"I have created positive relationships with Polk County police agencies, the District Attorney's Office, The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and many others," Garton said on his website.

"I will continue to foster those relationships so the system will work for the people of this county. This county is unique and I fully understand the position we are currently in."

Garton, who lives in Dallas, said he will work hard on a daily basis to accomplish the promises that were made as part of the public safety levy that voters approved.

He restored 24-hour patrols last June and the Polk County Interagency Narcotics Team in July, thanks in part to passage of the levy.

Garton created the Mobile Crisis Response team to help address mental illness in the county and created a Sheriff's Advisory Team consisting of community members countywide.

He will be charged with managing a $9 million budget

Whitlow, a Sheridan resident, oversees the West Valley Substation. He supervises 10 deputies. They serve the cities of Dayton, Lafayette, Sheridan and Willamina, which contract with the county for law enforcement services.