McMinnville Area Community Links
Contact Information for Government Offices and Schools
Click categories to jump to listings.
Business Organizations
Charitable Organizations
Community Food Banks
Colleges
Community Facilities
Libraries
Public Health
Public Recreation
Public Transportation
Tourist Information
Utility Providers
Others
McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce
417 NW Adams Street
McMinnville
(503) 472-6196
McMinnville Downtown Association
105 NE Third Street
McMinnville
(503) 472-3605
Chehalem Valley Area Chamber of Commerce
415 E. Sheridan St.
Newberg
(503) 538-2014
West Valley Chamber of Commerce
(Sheridan and surrounding area)
(503) 843-4964
Coastal Hills Chamber of Commerce
Willamina and surrounding area)
(503) 876-5777 or (503) 876-4444
Goodwill
1371 N. Highway 99W
McMinnville
(503) 472-3230
Love INC (In the Name of Christ)
209 S. Main St.
Newberg
(503) 537-3999
2-1-1
2-1-1 phone number for statewide resource referral service
Partnership between Yamhill County Commission on Children and Families and United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley
Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission
1340 N.E. Logan St
McMinnville
(503) 472-9766
YCAP, Yamhill Community Action Partnership
1317 N.E. Dustin Court
McMinnville
(503) 474-0457 or 1-855-216-5289
E-mail: Tricia Harrop at contact@yamhillcap.org
YCAP Youth Outreach
719 E. First St., Newberg
(503) 538-2100
Dayton Community Food Pantry
300 Flower Lane
Dayton
(503) 864-2474
Grand Ronde Community Resource Center
9525 Grand Ronde Road
Grand Ronde
(503) 879-5600 or 503-879-5731
Newberg FISH Emergency Services
208 S. River Road
Newberg
(503) 538-4444
The Soup Kitchen at St. Barnabas (meal service only)
822 NE Second St.
McMinnville
(503) 472-5831
St. Vincent De Paul
435 SE Baker St.
McMinnville
(503) 472-6216 or (503) 472-2003
The Salvation Army
1950 SW Second St.
McMinnville
(503) 472-1009
Chemeketa Community College
Main Campus
Salem
(503) 399-5000, Salem
Chemeketa Community College
McMinnville Campus
288 N.E. Norton Lane
McMinnville
(503) 472-9482
George Fox University
414 N. Meridian
Newberg
(503) 538-8383
Linfield College
900 SE Baker Street
McMinnville
(503) 434-2200
McMinnville Community Center
600 NE Evans Street,
McMinnville
(503) 434-7310
Lafayette Community Center
133 Adams Street
Lafayette
(503) 864-2451
Yamhill County Fairgrounds
2070 NE Lafayette Avenue
McMinnville
(503) 434-7524
McMinnville Senior Center
2250 NE McDaniel Lane
McMinnville
(503) 435-0407
Yamhill County Historical Society & Museum
605 Market Street
Lafayette
(503) 864-2308
Chehalem Parks and Recreation District
Community Center and Youth Building
Newberg
(503) 537-2909
Chehalem Adult Enrichment Center
101 W. Foothills Drive
Newberg
(503) 537-9404
Chehalem Armory
620 N. Morton Street
Newberg
(503) 537-2909
Chemeketa Cooperative Regional
McMinnville Public Library
225 NW Adams Street
McMinnville
(503) 435-5555
Amity Public Library
307 S. Trade Street
Amity
(503) 835-8181
Mary Gilkey Library (public)
416 Ferry Street
Dayton
(503) 864-2221
Newberg Public Library
503 E. Hancock
(503) 538-7323
Sheridan Public Library
142 NW Yamhill Street
Sheridan
(503) 843-3420
Willamina Public Library
385 NE "C" Street
Willamina
(503) 876-6182
George Fox University
414 N. Meridian
Newberg
(503) 554-2410
Linfield College
900 SE Baker Street
McMinnville
(503) 883-2261
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yamhill County Public Health
412 N.E. Ford St.
McMinnville
(503) 434-7525
Yamhill County School-based Health Center
Willamina High School campus
(503) 876-3662
Chehalem Youth & Family Services
501 E. Third Street
Newberg
(503) 538-4874
Grand Ronde Health & Wellness Center
9615 Grand Ronde Road
Grand Ronde
(503) 879-2236
Northwest Senior and Disability Services
300 S.W. Hill Road
McMinnville
(503) 472-9441
Rainbow Family Services
(503) 472-2240
Salud Medical Center (WIC)
435 N.E. Evans St. #314
McMinnville
(503)434-6740
2251 E. Hancock St. #105
Newberg
(503) 538-8779
Providence Newberg Medical Center hospital
1001 Providence Drive,
Newberg
(503) 537-1555
Willamette Valley Medical Center hospital
2700 S.E. Stratus Avenue
McMinnville
(503) 472-6131
Legacy Hospice Services
2275 N.E. McDaniel Lane
McMinnville
(503) 472-9685
Henderson House Crisis Line
(503) 472-1503
McMinnville
Alcoholics Anonymous
(503) 472-1172
Yamhill County
Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center
851 N.E. Baker Street
McMinnville
(503) 472-1338
PUBLIC RECREATION
Carlton Community Pool, Carlton Together Cares
191 E. Main Street
Carlton
(503) 852-7575
Chehalem Park & Recreation
(503) 537-2909
Newberg
Chehalem Aquatic & Fitness Center
1802 Haworth Avenue
Newberg
(503) 538-4813
McMinnville Parks & Recreation
600 NE Evans Street
McMinnville
(503) 434-7310
Email: pearsoj@ci.mcminnville.or.us
McMinnville Aquatic Center
138 NW Park Drive
McMinnville
(503) 434-7309
Yamhill County Parks System
(503) 434-7463
McMinnville
Rick Shaw Taxi
768 S.E. Morgan Lane
McMinnville
(503) 883-3668
Royal Shuttle Airport Service
809 Quail Drive
Newberg
(503) 222-3317
Shamrock Taxi
(503) 472-5333 McMinnville
(503) 538-8855, Newberg
YCTA
819 N. Highway 99W, Suite A
McMinnville
(503) 474-4900 or (503)538-7433
E-mail: saunderst@co.yamhill.or.us
Discover Yamhill Valley
Official Guide to Oregon's Yamhill Valley
800-472-1198
Evergreen Aviation Museum
3850 SE Three Mile Lane
McMinnville
(503) 434-4180
Spirit Mountain Casino
27100 SW Salmon River Highway
(800) 760-7977
Travel Yamhill Valley
417 NW Adams Street
McMinnville
(503) 703-2100
Willamette Valley Wineries Association
(503) 646-2985
Comcast
(888) 824-8264
Greenlands
220 N.E. Orchard Ave.
McMinnville
(503) 434-1671
McMinnville Water & Light
855 NE Marsh Lane
(503) 472-6158
Newberg Garbage & Recycling Center
(503) 538-1388
Northwest Natural Gas
(800) 523-7661
OnlineNW Internet and phone services
340 NE Ford Street
McMinnville
(503) 472-9200
Portland General Electric
(800) 542-8818
Riverbend Landfill
13469 S.W. Highway 18
McMinnville
(503) 472-8788
Verizon
635 N.E. Highway 99W, McMinnville
(503) 434-2714
2758 NE Highway 99W, McMinnville
(503) 883-0990
Recology Western Oregon
1850 NE Lafayette Avenue
McMinnville
(503) 472-3176
Yamhill County Solid Waste Management
401 NE Evans Street
McMinnville
(503) 434-7516
Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde
9615 Grand Ronde Road
Grand Ronde
(503) 879-5211
Greater Yamhill Watershed Council
503-472-0457
800 N.E. Second St., McMinnville, OR 97128
Habitat for Humanity
125 S.E. Cowls St.
McMinnville
(503) 472-9637
Habitat ReStore
1040 S.E. First St.
McMinnville
(503) 434-6810
Homeward Bound Pets No-kill Shelter
10605 S.E. Loop Road
Dayton
(503) 472-0341
Housing Authority of Yamhill County
135 N.E. Dunn Place
McMinnville
(503) 883-4300
Toll-free from Yamhill, Gaston, Newberg and Dundee: 1-888-434-6571
McMinnville Community Media, Cable Access
Channel 11
825 NE 3rd St.
McMinnville
(503) 434-1234
News-Register
611 N.E. Evans St.
McMinnville
(503) 472-5114
Oregon State Police
(503) 472-2184
OSU Extension Service
2050 NE Lafayette Avenue
McMinnville
(503) 434-7517
Oregon State Employment Office
310 NE Kirby Street
McMinnville
(503) 472-5118
2251 E. Hancock Street
Newberg
(503) 538-8970
Yamhill County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates)
117 N.E. Fifth St., #1
McMinnville
(503) 434-6668
212 E. First St.
Newberg
Yamhill County Dog Control
2070 NE Lafayette Avenue
McMinnville
(503) 434-7538
Your Community Mediators
P.O. Box 444
McMinnville
(503) 435-2835