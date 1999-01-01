McMinnville Area Community Links

Click Here For Contact Information for Government Offices and Schools



For questions or updates to this page, please e-mail events@newsregister.com.

Click categories to jump to listings. In listings, underlined names link to websites.

Business Organizations

Charitable Organizations

Community Food Banks

Colleges

Community Facilities

Libraries

Public Health

Public Recreation

Public Transportation

Tourist Information

Utility Providers

Others



BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS

McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce

417 NW Adams Street

McMinnville

(503) 472-6196

McMinnville Downtown Association

105 NE Third Street

McMinnville

(503) 472-3605

Chehalem Valley Area Chamber of Commerce

415 E. Sheridan St.

Newberg

(503) 538-2014

West Valley Chamber of Commerce

(Sheridan and surrounding area)

(503) 843-4964

Coastal Hills Chamber of Commerce

Willamina and surrounding area)

(503) 876-5777 or (503) 876-4444





CHARITABLE ORGANIZATIONS

Goodwill

1371 N. Highway 99W

McMinnville

(503) 472-3230

Love INC (In the Name of Christ)

209 S. Main St.

Newberg

(503) 537-3999

2-1-1

2-1-1 phone number for statewide resource referral service

Partnership between Yamhill County Commission on Children and Families and United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley

Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission

1340 N.E. Logan St

McMinnville

(503) 472-9766

YCAP, Yamhill Community Action Partnership

1317 N.E. Dustin Court

McMinnville

(503) 474-0457 or 1-855-216-5289

E-mail: Tricia Harrop at contact@yamhillcap.org

YCAP Youth Outreach

719 E. First St., Newberg

(503) 538-2100



COMMUNITY FOOD BANKS



Dayton Community Food Pantry

300 Flower Lane

Dayton

(503) 864-2474

Grand Ronde Community Resource Center

9525 Grand Ronde Road

Grand Ronde

(503) 879-5600 or 503-879-5731

Newberg FISH Emergency Services

208 S. River Road

Newberg

(503) 538-4444

The Soup Kitchen at St. Barnabas (meal service only)

822 NE Second St.

McMinnville

(503) 472-5831

St. Vincent De Paul

435 SE Baker St.

McMinnville

(503) 472-6216 or (503) 472-2003

The Salvation Army

1950 SW Second St.

McMinnville

(503) 472-1009





COLLEGES

Chemeketa Community College

Main Campus

Salem

(503) 399-5000, Salem

Chemeketa Community College

McMinnville Campus

288 N.E. Norton Lane

McMinnville

(503) 472-9482

George Fox University

414 N. Meridian

Newberg

(503) 538-8383

Linfield College

900 SE Baker Street

McMinnville

(503) 434-2200



COMMUNITY FACILITIES

McMinnville Community Center

600 NE Evans Street,

McMinnville

(503) 434-7310

Lafayette Community Center

133 Adams Street

Lafayette

(503) 864-2451

Yamhill County Fairgrounds

2070 NE Lafayette Avenue

McMinnville

(503) 434-7524

McMinnville Senior Center

2250 NE McDaniel Lane

McMinnville

(503) 435-0407

Yamhill County Historical Society & Museum

605 Market Street

Lafayette

(503) 864-2308

Chehalem Parks and Recreation District

Community Center and Youth Building

Newberg

(503) 537-2909

Chehalem Adult Enrichment Center

101 W. Foothills Drive

Newberg

(503) 537-9404

Chehalem Armory

620 N. Morton Street

Newberg

(503) 537-2909



LIBRARIES

Chemeketa Cooperative Regional

McMinnville Public Library

225 NW Adams Street

McMinnville

(503) 435-5555

Amity Public Library

307 S. Trade Street

Amity

(503) 835-8181

Mary Gilkey Library (public)

416 Ferry Street

Dayton

(503) 864-2221

Newberg Public Library

503 E. Hancock

(503) 538-7323

Sheridan Public Library

142 NW Yamhill Street

Sheridan

(503) 843-3420

Willamina Public Library

385 NE "C" Street

Willamina

(503) 876-6182

George Fox University

414 N. Meridian

Newberg

(503) 554-2410

Linfield College

900 SE Baker Street

McMinnville

(503) 883-2261



PUBLIC HEALTH



Yamhill County Public Health

412 N.E. Ford St.

McMinnville

(503) 434-7525

Yamhill County School-based Health Center

Willamina High School campus

(503) 876-3662

Chehalem Youth & Family Services

501 E. Third Street

Newberg

(503) 538-4874

Grand Ronde Health & Wellness Center

9615 Grand Ronde Road

Grand Ronde

(503) 879-2236

Northwest Senior and Disability Services

300 S.W. Hill Road

McMinnville

(503) 472-9441

Rainbow Family Services

(503) 472-2240

Salud Medical Center (WIC)

435 N.E. Evans St. #314

McMinnville

(503)434-6740

2251 E. Hancock St. #105

Newberg

(503) 538-8779

Providence Newberg Medical Center hospital

1001 Providence Drive,

Newberg

(503) 537-1555

Willamette Valley Medical Center hospital

2700 S.E. Stratus Avenue

McMinnville

(503) 472-6131

Legacy Hospice Services

2275 N.E. McDaniel Lane

McMinnville

(503) 472-9685

Henderson House Crisis Line

(503) 472-1503

McMinnville

Alcoholics Anonymous

(503) 472-1172

Yamhill County

Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center

851 N.E. Baker Street

McMinnville

(503) 472-1338



PUBLIC RECREATION



Carlton Community Pool, Carlton Together Cares

191 E. Main Street

Carlton

(503) 852-7575

Chehalem Park & Recreation

(503) 537-2909

Newberg

Chehalem Aquatic & Fitness Center

1802 Haworth Avenue

Newberg

(503) 538-4813

McMinnville Parks & Recreation

600 NE Evans Street

McMinnville

(503) 434-7310

Email: pearsoj@ci.mcminnville.or.us

McMinnville Aquatic Center

138 NW Park Drive

McMinnville

(503) 434-7309

Yamhill County Parks System

(503) 434-7463

McMinnville



PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION



Rick Shaw Taxi

768 S.E. Morgan Lane

McMinnville

(503) 883-3668

Royal Shuttle Airport Service

809 Quail Drive

Newberg

(503) 222-3317



Shamrock Taxi

(503) 472-5333 McMinnville

(503) 538-8855, Newberg

YCTA

819 N. Highway 99W, Suite A

McMinnville

(503) 474-4900 or (503)538-7433

E-mail: saunderst@co.yamhill.or.us



TOURIST INFORMATION

Discover Yamhill Valley

Official Guide to Oregon's Yamhill Valley

800-472-1198

Evergreen Aviation Museum

3850 SE Three Mile Lane

McMinnville

(503) 434-4180

Spirit Mountain Casino

27100 SW Salmon River Highway

(800) 760-7977

Travel Yamhill Valley

417 NW Adams Street

McMinnville

(503) 703-2100

Willamette Valley Wineries Association

(503) 646-2985



UTILITY PROVIDERS

Comcast

(888) 824-8264

Greenlands

220 N.E. Orchard Ave.

McMinnville

(503) 434-1671

McMinnville Water & Light

855 NE Marsh Lane

(503) 472-6158

Newberg Garbage & Recycling Center

(503) 538-1388

Northwest Natural Gas

(800) 523-7661

OnlineNW Internet and phone services

340 NE Ford Street

McMinnville

(503) 472-9200

Portland General Electric

(800) 542-8818

Riverbend Landfill

13469 S.W. Highway 18

McMinnville

(503) 472-8788

Verizon

635 N.E. Highway 99W, McMinnville

(503) 434-2714

2758 NE Highway 99W, McMinnville

(503) 883-0990

Recology Western Oregon

1850 NE Lafayette Avenue

McMinnville

(503) 472-3176

Yamhill County Solid Waste Management

401 NE Evans Street

McMinnville

(503) 434-7516



OTHERS

Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde

9615 Grand Ronde Road

Grand Ronde

(503) 879-5211

Greater Yamhill Watershed Council

503-472-0457

800 N.E. Second St., McMinnville, OR 97128

Habitat for Humanity

125 S.E. Cowls St.

McMinnville

(503) 472-9637

Habitat ReStore

1040 S.E. First St.

McMinnville

(503) 434-6810

Homeward Bound Pets No-kill Shelter

10605 S.E. Loop Road

Dayton

(503) 472-0341

Housing Authority of Yamhill County

135 N.E. Dunn Place

McMinnville

(503) 883-4300

Toll-free from Yamhill, Gaston, Newberg and Dundee: 1-888-434-6571

McMinnville Community Media, Cable Access

Channel 11

825 NE 3rd St.

McMinnville

(503) 434-1234

News-Register

611 N.E. Evans St.

McMinnville

(503) 472-5114

Oregon State Police

(503) 472-2184

OSU Extension Service

2050 NE Lafayette Avenue

McMinnville

(503) 434-7517

Oregon State Employment Office

310 NE Kirby Street

McMinnville

(503) 472-5118

2251 E. Hancock Street

Newberg

(503) 538-8970

Yamhill County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates)

117 N.E. Fifth St., #1

McMinnville

(503) 434-6668

212 E. First St.

Newberg

Yamhill County Dog Control

2070 NE Lafayette Avenue

McMinnville

(503) 434-7538



Your Community Mediators

P.O. Box 444

McMinnville

(503) 435-2835