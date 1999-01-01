McMinnville Area Community Links

BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS

McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce
417 NW Adams Street
McMinnville
(503) 472-6196

McMinnville Downtown Association
105 NE Third Street
McMinnville
(503) 472-3605

Chehalem Valley Area Chamber of Commerce
415 E. Sheridan St.
Newberg
(503) 538-2014

West Valley Chamber of Commerce
(Sheridan and surrounding area)
(503) 843-4964

Coastal Hills Chamber of Commerce
Willamina and surrounding area)
(503) 876-5777 or (503) 876-4444



CHARITABLE ORGANIZATIONS

Goodwill
1371 N. Highway 99W
McMinnville
(503) 472-3230

Love INC (In the Name of Christ)
209 S. Main St.
Newberg
(503) 537-3999

2-1-1
2-1-1 phone number for statewide resource referral service
Partnership between Yamhill County Commission on Children and Families and United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley

Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission
1340 N.E. Logan St
McMinnville
(503) 472-9766

YCAP, Yamhill Community Action Partnership
1317 N.E. Dustin Court
McMinnville
(503) 474-0457 or 1-855-216-5289
E-mail: Tricia Harrop at contact@yamhillcap.org
YCAP Youth Outreach
719 E. First St., Newberg
(503) 538-2100


COMMUNITY FOOD BANKS

Dayton Community Food Pantry
300 Flower Lane
Dayton
(503) 864-2474

Grand Ronde Community Resource Center
9525 Grand Ronde Road
Grand Ronde
(503) 879-5600 or 503-879-5731

Newberg FISH Emergency Services
208 S. River Road
Newberg
(503) 538-4444

The Soup Kitchen at St. Barnabas (meal service only)
822 NE Second St.
McMinnville
(503) 472-5831

St. Vincent De Paul
435 SE Baker St.
McMinnville
(503) 472-6216 or (503) 472-2003

The Salvation Army
1950 SW Second St.
McMinnville
(503) 472-1009



COLLEGES

Chemeketa Community College
Main Campus
Salem
(503) 399-5000, Salem

Chemeketa Community College
McMinnville Campus
288 N.E. Norton Lane
McMinnville
(503) 472-9482

George Fox University
414 N. Meridian
Newberg
(503) 538-8383

Linfield College
900 SE Baker Street
McMinnville
(503) 434-2200


COMMUNITY FACILITIES

McMinnville Community Center
600 NE Evans Street,
McMinnville
(503) 434-7310

Lafayette Community Center
133 Adams Street
Lafayette
(503) 864-2451

Yamhill County Fairgrounds
2070 NE Lafayette Avenue
McMinnville
(503) 434-7524

McMinnville Senior Center
2250 NE McDaniel Lane
McMinnville
(503) 435-0407

Yamhill County Historical Society & Museum
605 Market Street
Lafayette
(503) 864-2308

Chehalem Parks and Recreation District
Community Center and Youth Building
Newberg
(503) 537-2909

Chehalem Adult Enrichment Center
101 W. Foothills Drive
Newberg
(503) 537-9404

Chehalem Armory
620 N. Morton Street
Newberg
(503) 537-2909


LIBRARIES

Chemeketa Cooperative Regional

McMinnville Public Library
225 NW Adams Street
McMinnville
(503) 435-5555

Amity Public Library
307 S. Trade Street
Amity
(503) 835-8181

Mary Gilkey Library (public)
416 Ferry Street
Dayton
(503) 864-2221

Newberg Public Library
503 E. Hancock
(503) 538-7323

Sheridan Public Library
142 NW Yamhill Street
Sheridan
(503) 843-3420

Willamina Public Library
385 NE "C" Street
Willamina
(503) 876-6182

George Fox University
414 N. Meridian
Newberg
(503) 554-2410

Linfield College
900 SE Baker Street
McMinnville
(503) 883-2261


PUBLIC HEALTH
 
Yamhill County Public Health
412 N.E. Ford St.
McMinnville
(503) 434-7525

Yamhill County School-based Health Center
Willamina High School campus
(503) 876-3662

Chehalem Youth & Family Services
501 E. Third Street
Newberg
(503) 538-4874

Grand Ronde Health & Wellness Center
9615 Grand Ronde Road
Grand Ronde
(503) 879-2236

Northwest Senior and Disability Services
300 S.W. Hill Road
McMinnville
(503) 472-9441

Rainbow Family Services
(503) 472-2240

Salud Medical Center (WIC)
435 N.E. Evans St. #314
McMinnville
(503)434-6740
2251 E. Hancock St. #105
Newberg
(503) 538-8779

Providence Newberg Medical Center hospital
1001 Providence Drive,
Newberg
(503) 537-1555

Willamette Valley Medical Center hospital
2700 S.E. Stratus Avenue
McMinnville
(503) 472-6131

Legacy Hospice Services
2275 N.E. McDaniel Lane
McMinnville
(503) 472-9685

Henderson House Crisis Line
(503) 472-1503
McMinnville

Alcoholics Anonymous
(503) 472-1172
Yamhill County

Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center
851 N.E. Baker Street
McMinnville
(503) 472-1338


PUBLIC RECREATION

Carlton Community Pool, Carlton Together Cares
191 E. Main Street
Carlton
(503) 852-7575

Chehalem Park & Recreation
(503) 537-2909
Newberg

Chehalem Aquatic & Fitness Center
1802 Haworth Avenue
Newberg
(503) 538-4813

McMinnville Parks & Recreation
600 NE Evans Street
McMinnville
(503) 434-7310
Email: pearsoj@ci.mcminnville.or.us

McMinnville Aquatic Center
138 NW Park Drive
McMinnville
(503) 434-7309

Yamhill County Parks System
(503) 434-7463
McMinnville


PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Rick Shaw Taxi
768 S.E. Morgan Lane
McMinnville
(503) 883-3668

Royal Shuttle Airport Service
809 Quail Drive
Newberg
(503) 222-3317

Shamrock Taxi
(503) 472-5333 McMinnville
(503) 538-8855, Newberg

YCTA
819 N. Highway 99W, Suite A
McMinnville
(503) 474-4900 or (503)538-7433
E-mail: saunderst@co.yamhill.or.us


TOURIST INFORMATION

Discover Yamhill Valley
Official Guide to Oregon's Yamhill Valley
800-472-1198

Evergreen Aviation Museum
3850 SE Three Mile Lane
McMinnville
(503) 434-4180

Spirit Mountain Casino
27100 SW Salmon River Highway
(800) 760-7977

Travel Yamhill Valley
417 NW Adams Street
McMinnville
(503) 703-2100

Willamette Valley Wineries Association
(503) 646-2985


UTILITY PROVIDERS

Comcast
(888) 824-8264

Greenlands
220 N.E. Orchard Ave.
McMinnville
(503) 434-1671

McMinnville Water & Light
855 NE Marsh Lane
(503) 472-6158

Newberg Garbage & Recycling Center
(503) 538-1388

Northwest Natural Gas
(800) 523-7661

OnlineNW Internet and phone services
340 NE Ford Street
McMinnville
(503) 472-9200

Portland General Electric
(800) 542-8818

Riverbend Landfill
13469 S.W. Highway 18
McMinnville
(503) 472-8788

Verizon
635 N.E. Highway 99W, McMinnville
(503) 434-2714
2758 NE Highway 99W, McMinnville
(503) 883-0990

Recology Western Oregon
1850 NE Lafayette Avenue
McMinnville
(503) 472-3176

Yamhill County Solid Waste Management
401 NE Evans Street
McMinnville
(503) 434-7516


OTHERS

Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde
9615 Grand Ronde Road
Grand Ronde
(503) 879-5211

Greater Yamhill Watershed Council
503-472-0457
800 N.E. Second St., McMinnville, OR 97128

Habitat for Humanity
125 S.E. Cowls St.
McMinnville
(503) 472-9637

Habitat ReStore
1040 S.E. First St.
McMinnville
(503) 434-6810

Homeward Bound Pets No-kill Shelter
10605 S.E. Loop Road
Dayton
(503) 472-0341

Housing Authority of Yamhill County
135 N.E. Dunn Place
McMinnville
(503) 883-4300
Toll-free from Yamhill, Gaston, Newberg and Dundee: 1-888-434-6571

McMinnville Community Media, Cable Access
Channel 11
825 NE 3rd St.
McMinnville
(503) 434-1234

News-Register
611 N.E. Evans St.
 McMinnville
(503) 472-5114

Oregon State Police
(503) 472-2184

OSU Extension Service
2050 NE Lafayette Avenue
McMinnville
(503) 434-7517

Oregon State Employment Office
310 NE Kirby Street
McMinnville
(503) 472-5118
2251 E. Hancock Street
Newberg
(503) 538-8970

Yamhill County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates)
117 N.E. Fifth St., #1
McMinnville
(503) 434-6668
212 E. First St.
Newberg

Yamhill County Dog Control
2070 NE Lafayette Avenue
McMinnville
(503) 434-7538

Your Community Mediators
P.O. Box 444
McMinnville
(503) 435-2835

