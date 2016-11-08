Incumbent Burr leads race for Willamina council

WILLAMINA — Incumbents Bob Burr and Rita Baller were joined by challenger Craig Johnson Jr. as the top contenders for a trio of seats on the Willamina City Council, based on final unofficial results in Polk and Yamhill counties.

Burr had 412 votes or 31.98 percent, Johnson 332 or 25.78 percent, Baller 297 or 23.06 percent and Barbaa Levains 247 or 19.18 percent.

Katie Vinson's term was also up this year, but she did not join Burr and Baller in seeking re-election. Mayor Ila Skyberg did opt to seek re-election, but drew no challenger.

The council also has a fourth vacant seat, due to Alan Bramall’s resignation. The remainder of his term will be filled by appointment, because the filing deadline had already passed.

Burr was appointed to the council earlier this year, replacing Gary Hill.

Johnson is a retiree who has lived in Willamina for five years He serves on the city's budget and public works committees and regularly attends council meetings.

Baller has lived in Willamina for more than 40 years. She has been a fixture in city government since the mid-1990s, alternating between the mayorship and council posts. She survived a recall election in June 2006.