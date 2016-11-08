Carlton mayor winning re-election

Kathy Oriet

CARLTON — Carlton Mayor Kathie Oriet appeared to be handily winning re-election in Tuesday balloting.

By 2 a.m.., Oriet was leading challenger Darrin Proebstel 472 to 359, or 56.80 percent to 43.20 percent, with nearly all of the vote tallied.

Oriet has been serving as mayor since 2002. In her re-election bid, she said her priorities include the water system and other infrastructure improvements.

Proebstel is a 1994 graduate of Yamhill-Carlton High School. He was seeking office for the first time.

He said he wanted to make Carlton a tight-knit community with good communication.

Carlton voters also are deciding among five candidates for three council seats. The top three vote-getters will be seated.

Amy Wilder was leading with 519 votes or 26.71 percent, followed by Scott Carl with 399 or 20.54 percent and Carey Rhoads with 379 or 19.51 percent. Trailing were Brian Rake with 341 or 17.55 percent and Carol Fredrick with 288 or 14.82 percent.

Carl, Rhoads and Rake are incumbents, Wilder and Fredrick challengers.