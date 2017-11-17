Carlton to seek funding for public safety building

CARLTON — Carlton will ask voters to approve a $2.3 million bond issue in the May primary to fund a new public safety building allowing for more space, security and features.

City manager Chad Olsen said the 25-year bond would cost voters about 96 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation the first year, and average about 69 cents per $1,000 thereafter. That would make the cost to the owner of a house assessed at $175,000, but carrying a substantially higher market value, about $168 the first year and about $121 a year thereafter.

If the bond passes, the city plans to use other funds to build a new city hall next door, featuring more room for employees and citizens.

Both new facilities are sorely needed, supporters say.

The current city hall is small, old and seismically unsound.

Built of concrete blocks at least 40 years ago, it wouldn’t stand up to a natural disaster, said Pat Swanick, who chaired a citizen advisory committee that helped develop the plans. Besides, it’s extremely cramped, he said.

Olsen gave up his office so other employees would have some place to work. He’s using a corner of the council meeting room.

When the room is in use, he drives to the public works building at Wennerberg Park to work.

The council chamber itself provides little room for an audience. When a heated issue arises, citizens pack in elbow-to-elbow.

In fact, during a recent meeting called to consider an inclusive city declaration, chairs had to be removed to create more space.

Carlton police work out of two rooms at the west end of the city hall building. They lack such amenities as an evidence locker, sally port, holding cell and interrogation room, not to mention meeting space.

After several months of study, the citizen advisory committee concluded Carlton needed both a city hall and police station.

“As a citizen, I believe we need to continue to invest in our infrastructure to bring it to modern standards, as much as we can afford to,” Swanick said. “We need to keep up with the growth and certainly with the public safety aspect. We need to give employees the resources and facilities to do their jobs.”

The committee recommended a single-story building encompassing facilities serving both functions. The city staff estimated the cost at $3 million to $3.5 million.

However, architects estimated the cost would actually be much higher — closer to $5.9 million. So the committee and staff decided to break apart the two projects, submitting a bond issue to fund the public safety facility and covering the city hall replacement out of city reserves.

“We’re trying to be smart about money,” Olsen said.

If voters approve, the two halves of the project will be constructed at the same time, probably starting in late 2018, Swanick said.

The facilities would stand adjacent to East Main Street, on a site currently occupied by the old city hall and a city-owned commercial building. Parking would be provided on the north side.

Carlton is planning several informational meetings about the project in the months leading up to the May 15 mail-ballot election. For more information, call city hall at 503-852-7575.