Starla Pointer

Staff Writer

spointer@newsregister.com

503-687-1263

Starla covers education, the arts and the communities of Carlton and Yamhill. She also serves as lead writer for the newspaper's arts and entertainment magazine, On the Town, and writes the popular Tuesday feature "Stopping By."

Starla was born and raised on the Southern Oregon Coast. She came to McMinnville to study communications and psychology at Linfield College. She joined the News-Register staff as an intern and became a reporter after her graduation in 1982. She has twice won the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association's top writing award, as well as many other state and national honors.

Outside of work, she enjoys writing children's stories, making music and playing with her cats.