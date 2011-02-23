Robert Husseman

Sports editor

Ben is a 2010 graduate of the University of Oregon and started as a sports reporter at the News-Register in November 2010. Ben was a Snowden Intern at the Daily Astorian and has worked at several other local papers in Oregon. He was the sports editor for the University of Oregon newspaper during the 2009-2010 school year. He majored in journalism from the Robert D. Clark Honors College at Oregon. Ben grew up in Vernonia, Ore., and graduated from Vernonia High School in 2006.

He became sports editor of the News-Register in September 2012.

Contact

(503) 687-1232

bschorzman@newsregister.com