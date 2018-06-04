New owners take over Blue Moon
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Bufordthe1st
We all LOVE the Blue Moon and Colleen and the late Gary. We also love all the staff. I remember learning to play pool there in the late 70's. Yes they had a little pool table with a sawed off pool stick to use when you had to shoot against either wall. I wish the new owners well and Colleen is right. If it aint broke, don't fix it.