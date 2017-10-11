Rockne Roll/News-Register## Education secretary Betsy DeVos addresses reporters during her visit to McMinnville High School Wednesday, Oct. 11. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Protestors demonstrate outside McMinnville High School during education secretary Betsy DeVos' visit to the school Wednesday, Oct. 11. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Education secretary Betsy DeVos discusses a poetry passage with students at McMinnville High School during her visit to the school Wednesday, Oct. 11. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Education secretary Betsy DeVos and McMinnville High School teacher Audrey Wright discuss teaching methodology during DeVos' visit to the school Wednesday, Oct. 11. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Education secretary Betsy DeVos talks with McMinnville School District Superintendent Maryalice Russell, left, and McMinnville High School Assistant Principal Amy Fast, right, during her visit to the school Wednesday, Oct. 11. Rockne Roll/News-Register## McMinnville High School graduate Gustavo Guerrero participates in a protest during education secretary Betsy DeVos' visit to the school Wednesday, Oct. 11. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Education secretary Betsy DeVos addresses reporters during her visit to McMinnville High School Wednesday, Oct. 11.

DeVos visit draws protesters, gives Mac High a chance to show off

While protesters -- some for, some against controversial Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos -- gathered outside, students and teachers inside McMinnville High School took a chance to show off their programs and achievements Wednesday afternoon.

DeVos said she was impressed with what she saw in the school. She said she decided to visit after reading an article about the school's high test scores and graduation rate, which exceed those of most large high schools in Oregon.

Before her trip was officially announced, a group organized a protest against her policies. Participants stood along Evans Street, on the west side of Mac High, saying they don't like her push for vouchers that would take money from public schools and send it to private ones. A second demonstration, this one welcoming DeVos, also took place on Evans Street Wednesday afternoon. (See below.)

Inside the school, though, educators said they looked at the visit as a chance to draw national attention to their work. Mac High teachers --- and teachers across the school district, they said -- are passionate about helping every student reach his or her potential. They work hard to make sure each child feels connected to school and supported in and out of the classroom, they said.

DeVos visited a staff development session, in which teachers discussed helping students develop 21st century skills, such as critical thinking, judgment and decision making, cognitive flexibility and emotional intelligence.

Mac High staff members have such staff development programs every Wednesday throughout the year addressing various topics.

The secretary of education also visited three classes. One was AVID, a program designed to help students develop skills and confidence to continue their education after high school. The others were advanced placement language arts and U.S. history.

In all the sessions, DeVos listened, smiled and nodded. She talked with Principal Tony Vicknair and a teacher during the staff development.

DeVos also took five minutes to answer questions from the media -- reporters and camera crews from Portland television stations, Oregon Public Broadcasting and The Oregonian, in addition to the News-Register, KLYC and The Bruin, Mac High's student newspaper.

Later, she visited Mac High's Engineering and Aerospace Sciences Academy, housed in the Evergreen Space Museum, and had dinner with invited community members, PTA presidents and educators.

Rally against education secretary springs up with three-days notice

More than 250 people lined Northeast Evans Street across from McMinnville High School Wednesday to protest a visit by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Word traveled fast.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Megan Corvus of Action Together Oregon: Yamhill County was still tracking down rumors that DeVos was visiting the school. All she knew was what she heard from three school district employees who said DeVos would be there in less than 70 hours.

The visit was not listed on the district's website. While the website for the Department of Education posts DeVos' schedule, there was no mention of McMinnville as of Sunday night. Soon, however, a protest was organized that included the president and vice president of the Oregon Education Association and dozens of local and regional activists.

"We were lucky to have the group already in place and a great group of leaders who worked together quickly to spread the word and contact the police and administrators to make our event happen," said Corvus, the group's leader.

"Our relationships in the county, and also with similar groups in Oregon, helped us spread the word quickly," she said.

Activists welcoming the visit rallied just as quickly, even though there were only about a dozen or so counter-protesters.

Jonathan Zimmerman, one of the pro-DeVos demonstrators, said he appreciated the politeness on all sides. "We're not here to cuss and yell at people," Zimmerman said. "It's nice that it's calm like this. Everywhere we go, we're outnumbered."

He just wanted to make sure DeVos received the proper respect, he added. "I'm just tired of seeing Betsy being beat up and tromped on," he said. "She's going to get some love."

John Larson, the president of the Oregon Education Association, said this was not a union protest. "We didn't organize this," Larson said. "We simply joined with them."

For all of people's objections to DeVos and the Trump administration in general, Larson said he is glad the secretary chose to come McMinnville. "We're happy she chose an Oregon school and happy she can meet some of the teachers who are making a difference."

Most of the participants at Wednesday's rally said they were there to protest DeVos' proposed cuts to mainstream public education in favor of charter schools and vouchers for private schools. "She's preparing to cut the very thing that makes schools like McMinnville special," Larson said.

Few teachers were among the demonstrators, he said, because it's school day. Nonetheless, he said, it says something about the controversial nature of DeVos and the Trump administration that so many people could be rallied so quickly.

"One thing about Betsy DeVos, she brings people together," Larson said. "This was really a grassroots effort."

