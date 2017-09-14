Arlene Marjorie Rauen

Aug. 25, 1929 - Sept. 14, 2017

Arlene Marjorie Rauen died peacefully September 14, 2017, in Vancouver, Washington.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 6, 2017, at Trinity Lutheran Church in McMinnville, Oregon

Arlene was born August 25, 1929, in Lake Mills, Iowa. She graduated from Waldorf Lutheran College in Forest City, Iowa, and also from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa. From 1953 to 1958, she taught business education: one year at Prior Lake, Minnesota; two years at St. Catherine’s College in St. Paul, Minnesota; and three years at North St. Paul High School in Minnesota.

In the summer of 1950 and 1951, Arlene worked as a waitress in Glacier Park, Montana, where she met her husband, Paul Rauen, and they were married June of 1953 in Salem Lutheran Church, Lake Mills, Iowa. Paul and Arlene moved to McMinnville in 1962 and raised two sons. Arlene worked in McMinnville as a substitute teacher and as a bookkeeper for Michelbook Country Club for several years.

Arlene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in McMinnville and was a volunteer for the 4-H Club, Garden Club, Coast Guard Auxiliary and Gallery Theater.

Survivors include her ex-husband, Paul Rauen; sons, Peter Rauen of Camas, Washington, and Douglas Rauen of Aurora, Oregon; two grandsons, Dolan and Nash; and one step-granddaughter, Elyse.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or to Waldorf Lutheran College in Forest City, Iowa.