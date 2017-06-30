Half Off Evergreen Museum

With displays ranging from the elegant aeronautic designs of two bike mechanics – Orville and Wilbur Wright – to an actual Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird that can fly at speeds of over 2,000 miles per hour – the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum located in McMinnville, Oregon, has a little something for everyone.

The centerpiece of these aeronautic breakthroughs is the original Spruce Goose. Built entirely of wood due to wartime restrictions on metals, this massive airplane stands as a symbol of American industry during World War II.

Founded in the memory of Captain Michael King Smith, our exhibits celebrate the lives of innovators, pilots, and veterans who courageously pioneered flight in these remarkable machines. Plan a visit and learn more about the museum as you immerse yourself in history with our ever-expanding attractions and amenities.

www.evergreenmuseum.org/the-museum



(503) 434-4180

500 Northeast Captain Michael King Smith Way

McMinnville, OR 97128

