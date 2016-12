LIVE MUSIC CALENDAR

Links:

No cover charge unless otherwise noted.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

Brews, Blues & Bluegrass open jam: Grain Station Brew Works, McMinnville; 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

Dan Seymour and friends: blues, rock; Eola Hills Tasting Room, McMinnville; 4 p.m.

Ben Rice: blues, rock; The Barberry, McMinnville; 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

Open Jam with Dan Seymour: Willamette Valley Vineyards Tasting Room, McMinnville; 6 p.m.

Open Mic: Hosted by Freddie Lamb; Hotel Oregon, McMinnville; 7 p.m. 21+.

FRIDAY, DEC. 23

Lil’ Queenie: roots rock; The Horse Radish, Carlton; 7 p.m.

Mark Allen: acoustic, Americana; McMenamins Hotel Oregon, McMinnville; 7 p.m. +21

The Country Gents: country, swing; McMinnville Grange, McMinnville; 7:30 p.m. $5.

The Big Time: rock; Spirit Mountain Casino, Grand Ronde; 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

David Kelley: pop rock; McMenamins Hotel Oregon, McMinnville; 7 p.m. +21

The Big Time: rock; Spirit Mountain Casino, Grand Ronde; 9 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

Brews, Blues & Bluegrass open jam: Grain Station Brew Works, McMinnville; 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

Dan Seymour and friends: blues, rock; Eola Hills Tasting Room, McMinnville; 4 p.m.

Sonney Hess: blues, R&B; The Barberry, McMinnville; 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

Open Jam with Dan Seymour: Willamette Valley Vineyards Tasting Room, McMinnville; 6 p.m.

Open Mic: Hosted by Freddie Lamb; Hotel Oregon, McMinnville; 7 p.m. 21+.

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

McDougall: old-time, roots rock; McMenamins Hotel Oregon, McMinnville; 7 p.m. +21

The Country Gents: country, swing; McMinnville Grange, McMinnville; 7:30 p.m. $5.

Mr. Wizard: classic rock, covers; Spirit Mountain Casino, Grand Ronde; 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

Ships to Roam, with An Unquiet Grave and West Valley Shakers: folk rock, Americana; Wildwood Hotel, Willamina; 8 p.m.

Ma Fondue: soul, funk, pop rock; McMenamins Hotel Oregon, McMinnville; 9 p.m.

Bigfoot Mojo: bluegrass; McMenamins Hotel Oregon, McMinnville; 9 p.m. +21

Mr. Wizard: classic rock, covers; Spirit Mountain Casino, Grand Ronde; 9 p.m.