GOVERNMENT MEETINGS SCHEDULE

Many groups do not meet on holidays or schedule alternate dates on holidays. Some meet only in certain months. Please call them for current information.

Listed are meetings involving city government, county government and school district agencies in Yamhill County. To update information, please call the News-Register at 503-687-1291 or e-mail events@newsregister.com.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

Carlton Planning Commission: 7 p.m., city hall, 191 E. Main St., 503-852-7575.

Newberg City Council: 6 p.m., work session, 7 p.m. business session; Public Safety Building, 401 E. Third St., 503-537-1283, www.newbergoregon.gov/meetings.

Sheridan City Council: 7 p.m., council chambers, city hall, 120 S.W. Mill St., 503-843-2347.

Sheridan Japanese School: 6:30 p.m., 430 S.W. Monroe, 503-843-3400.

Yamhill County Parks Board: 5:30 p.m., community corrections annex, 615 N.E. Sixth St., McMinnville, 503-434-7513, ext. 4520 or www.co.yamhill.or.us/parks.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

Carlton City Council: 7 p.m., city hall, 191 E. Main St., 503-852-7575.

Dundee City Council: 7 p.m., city hall, 620 S.W. Fifth St., 503-538-3922.

McMinnville Water & Light Commission: 5 p.m., Water & Light Office, 855 N.E. Marsh Lane, 503-472-6158.

Yamhill Regional Water Authority Commission: 10 a.m., Water & Light Office, 855 N.E. Marsh Lane, 503-472-6919, ext. 5.

Yamhill County Board of Commissioners: 2 p.m., 434 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, 503-434-7501. Informal session.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

Dundee Planning Commission: 7 p.m., city hall, 620 S.W. Fifth St., 503-538-3922.

Lafayette Fire Department: 7 p.m., fire hall, 486 Third St., 503-864-2451.

Newberg Downtown Revitalization Committee: 7 p.m., Public Safety Building, 401 E. Third St., 503-554-7788.

Sheridan School Board: 6 p.m., school district office, 435 S. Bridge St., 503-843-2433.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

Yamhill County Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m., Room 32, county courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St., McMinnville, 503-434-7501. Formal session.

MONDAY, DEC. 26

McMinnville School Board: 7:30 p.m., administration building, 1500 N.E. Baker St., 503-565-4000.

Yamhill County Board of Commissioners: 2 p.m., 434 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, 503-434-7501. Informal session.

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

Housing Authority of Yamhill County: 6:30 p.m. HAYC office, 135 N. E. Dunn Place, McMinnville, 503-434-6571.

McMinnville City Council: 6 p.m. dinner meeting, 7 p.m. formal session, civic hall, 200 N.E. Second St., 503-434-7302.

Yamhill County Board of Commissioners: 2 p.m., 434 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, 503-434-7501. Informal session.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

Yamhill County Special Transportation Fund Advisory Committee: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Room 32, county courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St., McMinnville, 503-472-9371.

MONDAY, JAN. 2

Dayton City Council: 6:30 p.m., city hall annex, 408 Ferry St., 503-864-2221.

Newberg City Council: 6 p.m. work session, 7 p.m. business, Public Safety Building, 401 E. Third St., 503-537-1283, www.newbergoregon.gov/meetings.

Sheridan City Council: 7 p.m., council chambers, city hall, 120 S.W. Mill St., 503-843-2347.

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

Carlton City Council: 7 p.m., city hall, 191 E. Main St., 503-852-7575.

Dundee City Council: 7 p.m., city hall, 620 S.W. Fifth St., 503-538-3922.

Yamhill County Board of Commissioners: 2 p.m., 434 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, 503-434-7501. Informal session.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

Amity City Council: 7 p.m., city hall, 109 Maddox Ave., 503-835-3711.

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

Yamhill County Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m., Room 32, county courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St., McMinnville, 503-434-7501. Formal session.

Yamhill Fire Protection District: 7 p.m., fire hall, 275 S. Olive Streets, 503-662-3511.

Yamhill County Planning Commission: 7 p.m., Room 32, county courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St., McMinnville, 503-434-7516.

MONDAY, JAN. 9

Dayton Fire Board: 7:30 p.m., new fire hall, 500 Seventh St., 503-864-3558.

McMinnville School Board: 7:30 p.m., administration building, 1500 N.E. Baker St., 503-565-4000.

Newberg Traffic Safety Commission: 7 p.m., Public Safety Building, 401 E. Third St., 503-537-1221.

Sheridan Fire Board: 7:30 p.m., fire district main station, 230 S.W. Mill St., 503-843-2467.

Yamhill-Carlton School Board: 7 p.m., District Office, 120 N. Larch Place, Yamhill, 503-852-6980.

Willamina School Board: 7 p.m., elementary/high school library, 1100 N.E. Oaken Hills Drive, 503-876-4525.

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

Amity Fire Board: 8 p.m., fire hall, 700 S. Trade St., 503-835-2311.

Carlton Fire District: 7 p.m., fire hall, 343 W. Roosevelt St., Carlton, 971-241-7741.

Dayton School Board: 7 p.m., district board room, 780 Ferry St., 503-864-2215.

McMinnville City Council: 6, dinner meeting, 7 p.m., formal session, civic hall, 200 N.E. Second St., 503-434-7302.

Yamhill Fire Protection District: 7:30 p.m., fire hall, 275 S. Olive streets, 503-662-4653.

Yamhill County Board of Commissioners: 2 p.m., 434 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, 503-434-7501. Informal session.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

Amity School Board: 6:00 p.m., school district offices, 807 Trade St., 503-835-2171.

Yamhill City Council: 7 p.m., city hall, 115 E. First St., 503-662-3511.

Yamhill County Fair Board: 6:30 p.m., show office in the fairgrounds arena, 2070 N.E. Lafayette Ave., McMinnville. 503-434-7524.

Yamhill Soil & Water Conservation District Board: 7:30 a.m., Miller Woods Conference Room, 15580 N.W. Orchard View Road, McMinnville, 503-472-1474, ext. 5.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

Lafayette City Council: 6:30 p.m., city hall, 486 Third St., 503-864-2451.

Newberg Planning Commission: 7 p.m., public safety building, 401 E. Third St., Newberg. 503-554-7788.

Sheridan AllPrep Academy: 6 p.m. 339 N.W. Sherman St. 503-890-8938.

Sheridan Library Board: 7 p.m., library, 142 N.W. Yamhill St., 503-843-3420.

Sheridan Japanese School board: 6:30 p.m., 430 S.W. Monroe St., www.sheridanjapaneseschool.com, 503-843-7438.

Willamina City Council: 6 p.m., city hall, 411 N.E. C St., Sue at 503-876-2242.

Willamina Fire Board: 7 p.m., fire district main station, 825 N.E. Main St., 503-876-2004.

Yamhill County Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m., Room 32, county courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St., McMinnville, 503-434-7501. Formal session.

Yamhill County Road Improvement Advisory Committee: 7 p.m., conference room, Public Works Building, 2060 N.E. Lafayette Ave., McMinnville, 503-472-9371, ext. 3606.

YCOM Executive Board: 3 p.m., Room 32, county courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St., McMinnville, 503-474-4946, harlanc@co.yamhill.or.us.

MONDAY, JAN. 16

Carlton Planning Commission: 7 p.m., city hall, 191 E. Main St., 503-852-7575.

Newberg City Council: 6 p.m., work session, 7 p.m. business session; Public Safety Building, 401 E. Third St., 503-537-1283, www.newbergoregon.gov/meetings.

Sheridan City Council: 7 p.m., council chambers, city hall, 120 S.W. Mill St., 503-843-2347.

Sheridan Japanese School: 6:30 p.m., 430 S.W. Monroe, 503-843-3400.

Yamhill County Parks Board: 5:30 p.m., community corrections annex, 615 N.E. Sixth St., McMinnville, 503-434-7513, ext. 4520 or www.co.yamhill.or.us/parks.

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

Carlton City Council: 7 p.m., city hall, 191 E. Main St., 503-852-7575.

Dundee City Council: 7 p.m., city hall, 620 S.W. Fifth St., 503-538-3922.

McMinnville Water & Light Commission: 5 p.m., Water & Light Office, 855 N.E. Marsh Lane, 503-472-6158.

Yamhill Regional Water Authority Commission: 10 a.m., Water & Light Office, 855 N.E. Marsh Lane, 503-472-6919, ext. 5.

Yamhill County Board of Commissioners: 2 p.m., 434 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, 503-434-7501. Informal session.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

Dundee Planning Commission: 7 p.m., city hall, 620 S.W. Fifth St., 503-538-3922.

Lafayette Fire Department: 7 p.m., fire hall, 486 Third St., 503-864-2451.

Newberg Downtown Revitalization Committee: 7 p.m., Public Safety Building, 401 E. Third St., 503-554-7788.

Sheridan School Board: 6 p.m., school district office, 435 S. Bridge St., 503-843-2433.

Yamhill County Solid Waste Advisory Committee: 4 p.m., Room 32, county courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St., McMinnville, 503-434-7516.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

Lafayette Planning Commission: 7 p.m., city hall, 486 Third St., 503-864-2451.

McMinnville Planning Commission: 6:30 p.m., civic hall, 200 N.E. Second St., 503-434-7311.

Newberg Library Board: 7 p.m. Newberg Public Library, 503 E. Hancock St., 503-537-1256.

Newberg Planning Commission: 7:30 p.m., Public Safety Building, 401 E. Third St., 503-538-9421.

Yamhill County Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m., Room 32, county courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St., McMinnville, 503-434-7501. Formal session.

MONDAY, JAN. 23

McMinnville School Board: 7:30 p.m., administration building, 1500 N.E. Baker St., 503-565-4000.

Yamhill County Board of Commissioners: 2 p.m., 434 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, 503-434-7501. Informal session.

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

Housing Authority of Yamhill County: 6:30 p.m. HAYC office, 135 N. E. Dunn Place, McMinnville, 503-434-6571.

McMinnville City Council: 6 p.m. dinner meeting, 7 p.m. formal session, civic hall, 200 N.E. Second St., 503-434-7302.

Yamhill County Board of Commissioners: 2 p.m., 434 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, 503-434-7501. Informal session.

WEDNESDAY. JAN. 25

Yamhill County Special Transportation Fund Advisory Committee: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Room 32, county courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St., McMinnville, 503-472-9371.

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

Yamhill County Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m., Room 32, county courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St., McMinnville, 503-434-7501. Formal session.