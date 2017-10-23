By Logan Brandon • Logan Brandon • October 23, 2017 Tweet

Y-C boys' soccer ends 83-game winless streak with 5-2 victory over South Umpqua

MYRTLE CREEK – The streak is over!

Yamhill-Carlton’s boys’ soccer team snapped an 83-game winless streak tonight with a 5-2 victory over South Umpqua/Riddle. The Tigers last win before tonight’s three-goal triumph occurred in October of the 2011 season.

Eli Harris broke through with an outstanding four goals against the Lancers. Joe Shore also found the back of the net for Y-C.

With the weight of the winless stretch off their shoulders, the Tigers (1-14, 0-9 OWC) prepare for tomorrow night’s regular season finale at Philomath. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m.