Winter weather advisory in effect until 10 a.m.; McMinnville schools two hours late

A winter weather advisory is in effect in the Yamhill Valley until 10 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.

There was a light dusting of snow on the valley floor overnight. An accumulation can be expected above 500 feet.

If you're traveling out of the area this morning, check https://www.tripcheck.com/ for the latest road conditions.

Weather-related school district announcements:

. . . Dayton: Two hours late; bus 4 on snow route.

. . . Gaston: Two hours late; buses 102, 103, 105 and 106 on snow routes.

. . . Head Start of Yamhill County: Yamhill-Carlton class, starts at 10; all other classes start on schedule.

. . . McMinnville: Two hours late; no morning preschool, morning buses on snow routes.

. . . Newberg: Two hours late; buses on snow routes.

. . . Yamhill-Carlton: Two hours late.

Others:

. . . George Fox University: Newberg campus, Portland and Salem centers will open at 9.

. . . Spirit Mountain Casino: Shuttle buses serving the greater Salem, Portland and Vancouver areas will not run.

. . . Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center: All locations will open at 10.

. . . Willamette ESD: Yamhill Center, two hours late.

The forecast:

Today: Snow showers before 10. High near 36. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 23.

Friday: Rain and snow likely after 10. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday night: Rain. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Rain. High near 43. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 44.

Sunday night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 36.