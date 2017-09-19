William John Baker

1960 - 2017

A celebration of life for William John Baker will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 30, at Macy & Son Funeral Chapel in McMinnville. Private family interment prior to his memorial will be held at St. James Cemetery. Bill died unexpectedly September 19, 2017, in his home of natural causes. He was 57.

Born May 14, 1960, in McMinnville, Oregon, he was the son of Dr. William J. and Irene Baker. He spent his entire life in McMinnville and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1978.

Before his life was stolen away by schizophrenia in his early 20s, Bill was a gifted actor, singer and musician, leaving his mark performing in many junior high and high school theater productions. People still talk about his amazing comedic performance in the McMinnville Junior High production of “The Frog Prince” in 1974. He sang and danced his way into the hearts of many, all while in a costume that included tights and flippers.

He was a star soloist throughout his high school years in the swing choir, The Twilighters, and excelled in speech tournaments throughout the Valley. He was even chosen to compete in the state tournament.

He loved music. He was in several garage rock bands singing and playing keyboards with his buddies. He became involved in Gallery Theater in the early ‘90s and won two Best Actor awards before he was forced to retire due to his mental illness.

Bill was a sweet, gentle, good-natured human being who never complained about anything. He accepted his illness and never questioned why this happened to him. He managed his own medication and dealt with the unpleasant side effects on his own. His family was always more than proud of him for living with and fighting the good fight against such an unfair opponent.

He is survived by his brothers, Tom Baker (Sandy) of Wilsonville, Dave Baker of Tigard and Tim Baker of McMinnville; sisters, Stephanie Baker of McMinnville and Sheilah Mead of Portland. He is also survived by his nephew, Matt Baker (Gayle) of San Diego; and nieces, Maggie Mead (Tony) of Berkeley and Sarah Mead (John) of Portland. He was predeceased by his parents.

Contributions can be made in Bill’s name to Gallery Theater in McMinnville care of Macy & Son. For more information, contact Stephanie Baker at 971-237-5940 or stephanie_baker@comcast.net. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.