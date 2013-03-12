By public • March 12, 2013 Tweet

Willamina middle school wrestlers compete at state

Submitted by Ariah Fasana

Willamina had two middle school wrestlers compete in the middle school state championships March 9. They qualified by placing in the top four last weekend in the Willamette Valley Regional qualifier.

Jordan Reyes competed at 75 pounds. He is a sixth grader, so this was his first time competing in this tournament. He had a rough day, going 0-2, losing his first match to the third-place wrestler, Landon Robinson from Siuslaw. Reyes then lost a decision to Trae Bolken from Elton Gregory Middle School.

Jacob Skjei competed at 95 pounds. He is a seventh grader. Last year he didn't qualify for the state tournament, so this was his first time at state. He won his first match over Sean Yeager of Sunridge and was leading his quarterfinal match 7-2 when he got caught in a headlock and ended up losing a close decision 11-9. This would have placed him in the top six if he had won, but he was dropped into consolation where he was eliminated by Quinton McCoy of Cascade.

Both wrestlers competed very well and are among the top wrestlers in Oregon for their age and weight classes. Both will continue to practice and work toward improving next season.