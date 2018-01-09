Rockne Roll/News-Register##Traffic on Phase 1 of the Newberg-Dundee Bypass near Dundee, pictured on the route’s opening day, Saturday.

January 9, 2018 Tweet

Video: Take a trip on the bypass

Haven't made a trip along the Newberg-Dundee Bypass yet? Take a tour with the time-lapse video below from opening day, Saturday, Jan. 6.