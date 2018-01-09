Rockne Roll/News-Register##Traffic on Phase 1 of the Newberg-Dundee Bypass near Dundee, pictured on the route’s opening day, Saturday. • January 9, 2018 Tweet Video: Take a trip on the bypass Haven't made a trip along the Newberg-Dundee Bypass yet? Take a tour with the time-lapse video below from opening day, Saturday, Jan. 6.
Comments
myopinion
I've only used it when its dark, both in the morning and in the evening. Nice to see it in the daylight!!! :) I can get to Woodburn from Dayton in 33 minutes. Better than the typical 40+ minutes before the bypass!