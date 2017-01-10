Up to six inches of snow expected; schools cancel or delay classes

What the National Weather Service is calling a "complex low pressure system" is bringing more snow than originally expected to the valley floor.

Between two and six inches of snow will accumulate through the winter storm warning in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday, with heavier amounts in higher elevation on the west side of the valley. In the Portland area, up to eight inches are possible.

Through Friday night, temperatures are expected to be around freezing during the day and below freezing at night, with a low of 22 forecasted Thursday.

As heavy snow fell in the Yamhill Valley late Tuesday, and with below-freezing temperatures forecast overnight, schools and services began announcing delays or closures.

Wednesday's school district announcements:

* Amity: Two hours late.

* McMinnville: Closed, all activities are canceled.

* Perrydale: Closed, all activities canceled.

* Western Mennonite: Two hours late. Visit the school's website for adjusted final examination schedule.

* Willamina: Closed.

Other educational programs:

HEAD START of YAMHILL COUNTY: Morning classes canceled. Decision about afternoon classes will be made by 10 a.m.

LINFIELD COLLEGE: McMinnville and Portland campuses will open at noon.

PORTLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Classes canceled.

Other services:

WHEATLAND FERRY: Closed due to high river levels.

VIRGINIA GARCIA CLINIC: Closed.