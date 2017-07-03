Turkey Rama stage schedule

Along with the carnival, BBQ and other activities, Turkey Rama also features a weekend of live music, contests and activities on the main stage at Third and Evans Streets. Here’s the lineup:

FRIDAY, JULY 7:

3-4 p.m. Student performers, Van DeVeere Productions

4:30-5:30 p.m. All-levels Yoga Rama class with Boho Yoga, $5 suggested donation

6:30-8 p.m. Biggest Turkey Lip-Sync Contest

8:30-10 p.m. Music by the Quick and Easy Boys

SATURDAY, JULY 8:

10-11 a.m. Yoga Rama with 4E Yoga; donations accepted

Noon-1 p.m. Music by the Frank Messina Big Band

1-2 p.m. Children’s spelling bee

2-2:45 p.m. Seed-spitting competition

3-3:45 p.m. Beard and mustache contest

4-4:55 p.m. Gallery Theater presents “Blast from the Past”

6-7:30 p.m. Rock ’n’ roll music by Balto

8:30-10 p.m. Rock ’n’ roll music by the Manitoba Road Crew