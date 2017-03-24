Trail won’t go anywhere without communication

“There seems to be considerable discord between the town, or rather some factions of the town, and the surrounding country. This should be adjusted. Get together. Harmony is what we want, and harmony we must have in order to reap the best results.”

Those words are from then-mayor Arthur McPhillips in his December 1911 address to the McMinnville City Council. It suggests the more things change, the more they stay the same, as his words remain appropriate more than a century later.

In this case, we are referring to the proposed Yamhelas Westsider Trail, which has created a yawning urban/rural divide, reflected in sharp division among the county commissioners.

The proposed foot and bike path would wind through Carlton on its way from McMinnville to Gaston. It would follow former Union Pacific Railroad right-of-way.

Commissioner Mary Starrett continues to voice staunch opposition. Commissioners Rick Olson and Stan Primozich are committed to appeasing affected farmers and finding a way to move forward.

Regardless of which faction one sides with, the words Olson sounded earlier this month deserve commendation. The newest commissioner made a case for improved, saying, “I would not feel comfortable or agreeable if the county and my fellow commissioners do not provide a public forum as part of the formal process for the public to provide input regarding the potential impacts of a trail and a viable process be put in place to conduct the analysis,” he said. “This is critical to ensure all interested parties both for and against the trail have a legal process to voice their support or opposition.”

Transparency is an assurance almost every elective hopeful pledges during campaign season. But the county has only taken baby steps so far.

Olson, who previously served as mayor of McMinnville, called for the creation of a project web page, so anyone can review plans, costs, assessments, developments, meeting minutes and other elements.

As it happens, the county need look no further than Olson’s previous post for an example worth emulating. City residents seeking information on projects being funded out of a recently approved street bond will find a full accounting at www.mcminnvilletransportationbond.org.

Posting information on the Internet is not a cure-all. But in this age, it can certainly help get in front of potential conflicts and delays.

We continue to support the trail, as long as impacts can be properly mitigated.

Foes complain the trial would enrich one of its main proponents, wine industry leader Ken Wright of Carlton, at their expense. They have even conjured up specters of inebriated cyclists peddling around with cases of wine.

In fact, cycle tourism has become a major source of revenue for rural towns in Oregon, benefiting a wide array of interests. The Yamhelas Trail could be a gem, highlighting small town charm and rural beauty that make our region one of the most desirable anywhere to both live and visit.

The trick is bringing the competing sides into some semblance of the harmony Mayor McPhillips requested more than a century ago.

