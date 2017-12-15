Tigers top Seagulls, 55-26

Yamhill-Carlton’s Girls’ basketball (5-0, 0-0 OWC) team hosted Seaside (1-3, 0-0 Cowapa) Tuesday night, pounding out a 55-26 record. Although the team has dropped from its previous number-one ranking, it still finds itself as the number three 4A team.

The Tigers dominated from the start. Though the Seagulls led 8-6 in the mid first quarter, the Tigers put the game out of reach with a 28-0 run to finish the first half while shutting out the Seagulls in the second quarter.

The Tigers outscored the Seagulls 19-0 in the second period and led 34-8 at half. Sadie Horne led the team in scoring with 15 points, Megan Gaibler and Becca Whitchurch each had 10 points.

Y-C traveled to Tillamook Tuesday for its next contest. The game starts at 7 p.m.