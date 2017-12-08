By Logan Brandon • Logan Brandon • December 8, 2017 Tweet

Tigers remain undefeated. blowout Sisters, 55-23

YAMHILL – Behind a swarming defense, the Yamhill-Carlton girls’ basketball team preserved its perfect record tonight, defeating Sisters, 55-23.

The Tigers amassed 19 steaks, most resulting from their unrelenting full-court press. Rebecca Whitchurch snatched a team-high six steals, while also scoring a game-high 14 points. Aliya Seibel recorded 13 points, four assists and three steaks while Sadie Horne contributed six points while collecting seven rebounds.

In the first, the high-pressure defense of Y-C utterly decimated the Outlaws’ backcourt. Whitchurch picked off a pair of early passes, finished two fast break lay-ups and handed the home team a 6-0 lead.

Seibel extended the Tiger advantage to 18-4 with a quick drive to the hoop with 1:23 remaining. Sadie Horne followed 30 seconds later with an offensive rebound and put back. After eight minutes, Y-C led 20-6.

While the initial period appeared promising on both ends of the court, the Tigers’ offense struggled in the second. In fact, they didn’t score their first point until Whitchurch split a pair of free throws with 22 seconds left in the half.

Fortunately, Y-C’s defense held the visitors to only four points, preserving a double-digit lead entering halftime.

The Tigers immediately broke from their funk in the third period. Y-C exploded for 25 points, surpassing its first-half total. Whitchurch single-handedly broke the margin wide-open, dropping nine points, including a deep three-pointer with 2:26 left.

Seibel played facilitator during the third quarter. Her elite court vision was on full display as she dished four assists and led the fast break.

During the fourth, Tiger head coach Nile Seibel emptied his bench, and the home squad cruised to the 55-23 victory.

Y-C (4-0, 0-0 OWC) hosts Seaside Tuesday at 8 p.m.