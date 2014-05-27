By Ossie Bladine • Editor • May 27, 2014 Tweet

Tickets now available for Bounty of Yamhill County

Yamhill Enrichment Society, a local nonprofit, has added an extra day to the annual event, formerly known as Bounty of the County. Activities begin Saturday, Sept. 6, with “Meet the Makers: Farm Tour Gourmet Picnic.” Attendees will visit one of four participating farms, then have lunch in the oak grove at Stoller Family Estate.

The main event, “Big Night: A Celebration of Farmers Vintners Chefs,” will be held Sept. 7 at Sokol Blosser Winery. It will feature wine from 12 winemakers and food from 22 county chefs — using ingredients from 16 local farms.

“The goal is to showcase this fabulous unique trifecta that Yamhill County has of talented chefs, small diversified farms and quality wines,” said Susan Sokol Blosser, president of YES. “No other county in the state has that quality. So we want to tell the world.”

Organizers hope the expanded schedule and new name will help Bounty of Yamhill County attract regional — and eventually national — recognition.

The Saturday lunch costs $60 per person. Tickets to “Big Night” are $150 per person, or $1,200 for a table of eight. For more information, visit bountyofyamhillcounty.com.