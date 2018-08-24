By News-Register staff •
Suspicious device secured at Baker Street Square
McMinnville police responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday to a reported suspicious device at Baker Street Square, between Mac Nails and Dollar Tree.
A citizen reported the device was located near a planter box. Responding officers evacuated nearby businesses. An Oregon State Police bomb technician responded to assess and secure the device. Businesses were impacted for about one hour.
The incident remains under investigation by McMinnville police. Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Steve Macartney at 503-434-7307 or Macartney@mcminnville.gov.