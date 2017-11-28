Student said to be responsible for Sheridan High threat

SHERIDAN - A Sheridan High School student was responsible for written graffiti found in two locations on school grounds Monday that warned of a possible threat at the high school, according to Superintendent Steve Sugg.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, which contracts with the city for law enforcement services, staff members and parents were notified. An investigation identified the student.

Classes were held as scheduled Tuesday. Some parents responded to word of the threat by keeping their children home from school Tuesday. The district supported that decision.

Sugg expressed his appreciation to the sheriff's office, students and high school staff for their cooperation and support.