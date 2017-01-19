By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Street-racing defendant to settle case with plea

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Mom2knv

Very proud of Andrew Olsen for doing the right thing. It is so sad that bad choices can have such profoundly devastating consequences. I'm sorry Andrew and the others involved made bad choices. However, taking responsibility for those actions is a very good step in the right direction.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS