Steve Bagwell

Managing Editor

Steve oversees the newsroom staff, edits news and sports copy, handles news, budget, policy and personnel issues, and deals with complaints or concerns from the public. He holds a B.A. in history from Stanford University and an M.A. in journalism from the University of Oregon. He worked as a reporter and photographer in Coos Bay, Springfield and Astoria from 1971 to 1976, then spent 10 years with the Statesman-Journal in Salem, the last seven supervising cityside reporters and serving on the editorial board. He served five years at The Idaho Statesman in Boise, first as city editor and later as editorial page editor, then seven years as managing editor of the Bulletin in Bend. He came to the News-Register in December 1997. Steve has held leadership posts in several professional groups and won numerous professional awards, including a Ruhl Fellowship, two Blethen awards and a Pulitzer Prize nomination. He teaches reporting and writing at Oregon State University and Linfield College.

