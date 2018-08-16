By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • August 16, 2018 Tweet

Some sex abuse charges dismissed against McMinnville man

Two counts of first-degree sexual abuse filed against Vaughn Monagon, a former McMinnville mortgage broker and active member of the Nazarene Church on the Hill, have been dismissed by the Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office.

However, the 41-year-old Monagon still faces 11 identical charges related to a case originally filed. Those charges allege he had sexual contact with three minor females between early September 2006 and late December 2009.

First-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony and Measure 11 offense punishable by a lengthy mandatory minimum prison sentence.

Monagon is not in custody and will make his next Circuit Court appearance at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, for the purpose of a status check before Judge Ronald Stone.

According to Oregon Revised Statutes 163.427:

A person commits the crime of sexual abuse in the first degree when that person subjects another person to sexual contact and:

* The victim is younger than 14 years of age.

* The victim is subjected to forcible compulsion by the defendant; or the victim is incapable of consent by reason of being mentally defective, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless.

Deputy District Attorney Lisl Miller filed the motion for dismissal on the two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, noting “the defendant has been indicted on charges arising from the same conduct” in the original case.

Monagon was a senior mortgage banker with Pacific Residential Mortgage in McMinnville at the time of his arrest, but no longer is associated with that company.

He was also an involved member at Church on the Hill, acting as the treasurer and board member at that time. He no longer serves in that capacity.