Sheridan man killed in motorcycle crash; OSP seeks witnesses

Photo courtesy Oregon State Police##A Sheridan man was killed Friday morning in a motorcycle crash on Highway 22 in Polk County. Michala Ann Brown A Toyota Prius, similar to this one, was reportedly stolen out of Lincoln County and found ablaze Friday morning in Rickreall.

A Sheridan man was killed and a McMinnville woman has been identified as a person of interest in connection with a motorcycle crash on Highway 22, east of the Highway 18/22 interchange, and a car fire in Rickreall, according to the Oregon State Police.

Both incidents occurred at those Polk County locations early Friday morning. OSP gave this account:

About 6:30 a.m., troopers responded to the motorcycle crash that killed James Rudolph Osredkar, 43.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, troopers received a report of a vehicle fire on Ford Street in Rickreall. They determined the Toyota Prius was stolen out of Lincoln County earlier in the week.

Evidence at the crash scene linked the stolen vehicle to the crash.

The person of interest in these cases has been identified as Michala Ann Brown, 22. Her last known address was McMinnville. She has relatives living in Dayton and McMinnville.

OSP has not released information related to why it's believed the two incidents are related, and have not said why Brown is suspected of being involved.

Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts or the two incidents is asked to call OSP dispatch at 1-800-452-7888.