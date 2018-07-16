Sheridan council considers putting police services fee on ballot

SHERIDAN - The Sheridan City Council will hold a public hearing when it meets at 7 o'clock tonight related to placing an ordinance on the November general election ballot that would authorize, if approved by the voters, a police services fee be added to a resident's sewer/water bill.

Opponents and proponents of the ordinance must sign up in order to address the council and city staff. The public hearing is scheduled to begin at 7:15 followed by the remainder of council business.

The council will vote at the meeting on whether or not the ordinance will make the ballot.

If voters were to approve the ordinance, funds generated by resident fees will be used to enhance law enforcement service. The city contracts with the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.